|
|
Joanne Udo Schmitt, of Cary, N.C., passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. She was born in 1924 in Tokyo, Japan, to Takehisa and Yasuko Udo, as the youngest of three. She became an American citizen in 1956. Joanne was predeceased by her husband, the late Robert M. Schmitt, of West Newton. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret, and son-in-law, Jay Rogers (Apex, N.C.); grandsons, Domingo (Dunn, N.C.) and Christopher (Brooklyn, N.Y.), and granddaughter, Stephanie (Asheville, N.C.); great-grandchildren, Nicole, Kai and Malia Rogers (Traverse City, Mich.); nephew, Katsuhiko Murakami (Japan), and nieces, Masako Kanda (Japan) and Kimiko Murray (Berlin, Md).
The visitation is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, Vine and Third St., West Newton, followed by a service at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be at West Newton Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lutheran World Relief. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 24, 2020