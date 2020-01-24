Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Schmitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Schmitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Schmitt Obituary
Joanne Udo Schmitt, of Cary, N.C., passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. She was born in 1924 in Tokyo, Japan, to Takehisa and Yasuko Udo, as the youngest of three. She became an American citizen in 1956. Joanne was predeceased by her husband, the late Robert M. Schmitt, of West Newton. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret, and son-in-law, Jay Rogers (Apex, N.C.); grandsons, Domingo (Dunn, N.C.) and Christopher (Brooklyn, N.Y.), and granddaughter, Stephanie (Asheville, N.C.); great-grandchildren, Nicole, Kai and Malia Rogers (Traverse City, Mich.); nephew, Katsuhiko Murakami (Japan), and nieces, Masako Kanda (Japan) and Kimiko Murray (Berlin, Md).
The visitation is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, Vine and Third St., West Newton, followed by a service at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be at West Newton Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lutheran World Relief. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -