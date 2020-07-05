1/
Joanne Short
1936 - 2020
Joanne (Ferri) Short, 84, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home. Born Jan. 13, 1936, in Mt. Pleasant, she was a daughter of the late Luigi Ferri and Mary (DelCostello) Ferri. Joanne was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. She enjoyed cooking, and was known for her excellent baking, especially cookies. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Short; and two brothers, Paul T. and Anthony Ferry. Joanne is survived by three children, LuAnne Short Glessner and her husband, Tim, of Mechanicsburg, Richard E. "Pete" Short Jr. and his wife, Jonna, of Latrobe, and David E. Short and his wife, Rita, of Latrobe; two sisters, Minnie Salandro and her husband, Frank, of Greensburg, and Jean Rodgers, of Mt. Pleasant; nine grandchildren, Daniel Glessner, Gregory Glessner and his wife, Hannah, Ashley Merichko and her husband, Rich, Jacob Short, Shawn Short and his wife, Kara, Justin Short and his fiancee, Madison DeLuca, Logan Short, Cole Short and Joshua Short; five great-grandchildren, Mason, Kennedy, Addie, Isla and Greyson; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 5206 Center Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
JUL
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
JUL
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
