Home

POWERED BY

Services
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jodi Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jodi R. Mitchell


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jodi R. Mitchell Obituary
Jodi Rae Mitchell, 48, of New Stanton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. She was born Jan. 18, 1971, in Mt Pleasant, the daughter of William Mitchell and Mary (Pavik) Domer. Jodi was a graduate of Hempfield High School, had a love for animals and grew up in the Armbrust Wesleyan Church. In addition to her parents, Jodi will be loved and remembered by her brother, Brent Mitchell, of North Huntington; her niece and nephew; and her special friend, Mike Davis.
A memorial service to celebrate Jodi's life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood, with Pastor Tim Stradling officiating.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jodi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now