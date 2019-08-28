|
|
Jodi Rae Mitchell, 48, of New Stanton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. She was born Jan. 18, 1971, in Mt Pleasant, the daughter of William Mitchell and Mary (Pavik) Domer. Jodi was a graduate of Hempfield High School, had a love for animals and grew up in the Armbrust Wesleyan Church. In addition to her parents, Jodi will be loved and remembered by her brother, Brent Mitchell, of North Huntington; her niece and nephew; and her special friend, Mike Davis.
A memorial service to celebrate Jodi's life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood, with Pastor Tim Stradling officiating.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 28, 2019