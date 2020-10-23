Jodi Rae Sivak, 48, of Carlisle, died tragically Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at her residence in Carlisle, Pa. She was born March 7, 1972, in Latrobe. Jodi was formerly employed by the PA Department of Transportation and PHEAA. She was currently employed as a sales associate at Home Depot as a consultant in the garden department. Jodi earned an associate degree from HACC in art with a major degree in biology. She was very passionate about oceanography and our whale population. She is survived by her mother, Carole Arnold Sivak (companion Ronald Kutz), of Carlisle; her father, Ronald M. Sivak, of Jeanette; two sisters, Jamie Nicholson (husband Kevin), of Murphy, Texas and their four-legged companion, Dexter, and sister, Lisa Robinson (husband Robert Cutlip), of Carlisle and their daughters, Paige Robinson and Kaylie Cutlip-Petersheim. Services will be private and held at the convenience of her family. There will be no public viewing or visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the HOFFMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 2020 West Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Jodi's name be made to the Center for Coastal Studies, 5 Holway Ave., Provincetown, MA 02657. To sign the guest book, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com
.