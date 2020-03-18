Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Jody E. Brunecz


1962 - 2020
Jody E. Brunecz Obituary
Jody E. (Jasper) Brunecz, 58, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born Jan. 7, 1962, in Jeannette, a daughter of Doris J. (Graybrook) Jasper, of Irwin, and the late Lee R. Jasper. Jody was a graduate of Norwin High School class of 1980 and was a former administrative assistant. She recently enjoyed briefly working at the Norwin Community Center. She was a member of First United Church of Christ, Irwin, where she served as a deacon, a choir member and a former Sunday school teacher. She loved camping and vacationing at the beach. She also was very interested in and had learned sign language. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Hunter Brunecz, of North Huntingdon; her siblings, Wendy (Sam) Bigelow, of North Irwin, Jerry Jasper, of Westmoreland City, and Roger Jasper; her Godmother, Mary Alice Jasper; nieces and nephews; and her faithful furry companion, Largo. The family will receive friends at a memorial service which will be held at a later date at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to First United Church of Christ, 400 Main St., Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
