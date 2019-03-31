Jody Lee (Renwick) Bonatesta, 59, of Cheswick, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Jody Lee, a daughter of Edward L. and Helen Josephine (Hubbs) Renwick, was born Dec. 2, 1959, in Great Lakes, Ill. Jody graduated in 1977 from Norwin High School, and later from BCI in Greensburg. She was united in marriage to Michael Bonatesta on Jan. 4, 1986. They lived in Altoona and Freeport, and then bought a home in Natrona Heights, where they resided for 25 years until 2015. She was a member of Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church. Jody loved sewing, flowers, decorating, and researching her family history. Happiness to Jody was spending time with her friends and family. Jody is survived by her loving husband, Michael; and their four sons, Ryan (Brittany), Zachary (Katherine), Matthew and Tyler. Also surviving are Mike's parents, John and Ruth Bonatesta; his sister, Lisa (Josh) Mroziak; Jody's two sisters, Mary Jo Beckett and Susan Renwick; two brothers, Edward L. (Judy) Renwick and James A. (Patty) Renwick; and 29 nieces and nephews, Jody is also survived by her precious granddaughter, Luna Josephine. She was preceded in death by her parents; and by a beloved brother-in-law, Robert Lee Beckett.

Family and close friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Jody will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Cam Malcolm officiating. Entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.

To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary