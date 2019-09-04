|
Joe A. Rega, 94, of Everson, died peacefully Monday afternoon, Sept. 2, 2019, in Scottdale Manor and Rehabilitation Care Center, surrounded in love by his family. He was born Aug. 10, 1925, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Joseph and Theresa Colianni Rega. Joe was a faithful member of the Partner Parish, St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale, where he served as an Eucheristic minister, a former parish council member, past president of the parish Holy Name Society, Deanery VII Holy Name Society and the Greensburg Diocesan Holy Name Union and served as regional vice president of the National Holy Name Society. He was a former member of Greensburg Diocesan Pastoral Council. He also served on the Parish Building, Church and Education committees and was also instrumental with imitation of Cursillo Movement in the Greensburg Diocese. He was a member of the Catholic Knights, Council No. 1127. Joe was the owner and operator of Joe Rega Shoe Clinic, in Everson. He was a retired supervisor of Brown Boveri Electric, Greensburg. He was a member of Brown Beveri Management Club. Joe was a member of the Sons Of Italy Club, Scottdale, and former member of The Fireman's Club and the Mt. Pleasant American Legion Post. Joe is survived by his wife of 34 years, Imogene Slaughter Siwula Rega, whom he married Nov. 9, 1984; his children, Joseph A. Rega and wife, Diane, of Scottdale, Anthony A. Rega and wife, Saundra, of Irwin, Michael P. Siwula and wife, Patty, of Scottdale, Dean Siwula and wife, Debbie, of Scottdale, Jayne Wisniewski and husband, John, of Everson, Karen Lape and husband, Kevin, of Dickerson Run, and Walter J. Siwula III and wife, Donna, of Mt. Pleasant; 21 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Rega, of Decatur, Ga., and Faye Tomie and husband, Robert, of Lilburn, Ga. In addition to his parents, Joe will once again be reunited with his first wife, Virginia Shandorf Rega, Dec. 6, 1982; two brothers, Richard A. Rega, 1981, and Ronald A. Rega, Sept. 16, 1987.
Family and friends are cordially invited from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Prayers of transfer will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home, with his funeral Mass to follow in the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale, with Rev. Daniel Mahoney, administrator, as celebrant. Committal services and interment will follow in St. John Parish Cemetery, Scottdale. The funeral home doors will be locked between visiting hours.
