Joe Boske


Joe Boske Obituary
Joe Boske, 57, Latrobe, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 3, 2019, at home, of natural causes. Born March 30, 1962, in Latrobe, he was the son of late William and Dorothy (Maxwell) Boske. He is survived by children, Matt Boske, of Indiana, and Chole Boske, Rylee Boske and Allura Boske, all of Latrobe; grandson, Brenden Boske; sister, Catherine E. Boske, of Latrobe; nephews, Scot McCullough and Josh "JD" McCullough; and faithful companion, Sansa. He was also preceded in death by sister, Barbara Ann McCullough. Joe served his country in the Marine Corps. He was an avid Penguins and Steelers fan, and fisherman.
Friends received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at KENNETH A. STUART FUNERAL HOME, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where his life will be celebrated at 8 p.m.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 5, 2019
