Joel Anthony "Sonny" Barko Sr., 81, of Ruffs Dale, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Sonny was born June 25, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant and was a son of the late Louis Anthony Barko and Pauline Elizabeth (Sinkovec) Keck. He was married to Clara Mae "Tame" (Bowman) Barko, who passed away Nov. 13, 2001. Sonny was a devoted father and grandfather. He was a graduate of East Huntingdon High School, class of 1956, and was employed as a mechanic for many years with Graft Chrysler Plymouth in Scottdale. Years ago, he worked for Joseph Martinsek Motor Sales, Lochinger Chevrolet and at the Volkswagen of America plant in New Stanton. He was an active member of the Tri-Town Sportsman's Association and the NRA. Sonny enjoyed metal detecting, hunting, fishing, and was an avid gardener. Sonny will be sadly missed by his loving family: his four children, Joel Anthony Barko and wife Linda, of Bullskin Township, Lisa Ann Fox and fiance Tim Dillinger, of Mt. Pleasant, Joey Barko, of Charleston, S.C., and Kathy Dill and husband Henry "Pickle" Dill, of Ruffs Dale; his four grandchildren, Dan Fox, of Connellsville, Kayla Barko, of Bullskin Township, Devin Fox and wife Brittany, of Glenshaw, and Kelly Barko, of Pittsburgh; his sister, Nancy Brashear, of Belle Vernon; his stepsister, Regina Feniello and husband Bob, of Connellsville; his half sister, Margie Halkowitz and husband Ron, of Brownsville; his half brother, Dennis Barko and wife Pam, of Bullskin Township; and numerous nieces and nephews. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com). Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Alverton Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Kosisko officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Tri-Town Sportsman's Association, 2312 Hunter Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 18, 2020.