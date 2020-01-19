|
|
Joellyn "Tootie" J. Fiorina, 92, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 28, 1927, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late John and Hazel (Kiser) Thomas. Prior to her retirement, she was a manager and loan committee chair at Dertown School Federal Credit Union for 45 years. She loved and enjoyed caring for her three cats, Bella, Sammy and Tommy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Fiorina, in 2017; and her sister, Hazel Thomas Hainaut. She is survived by her children, Terry J. Fiorina and his wife, Karen, Malinda J. Schmitt and her husband, Nick, and John T. Fiorina and his wife, Nancy; four grandchildren, Bret, Scott, Kirstie and Shayna; five great-grandchildren, Vince, Gino, Mila, Mackenzie and Lydia; and her siblings, Nell Terney and Barbara Rullo.
Funeral services and interment will be private. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Action for Animals Humane Society at www.afashelter.org/. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 19, 2020