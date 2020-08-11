Johanna T. Sabo, 96, formerly of Belle Vernon, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Mt. Vernon of Elizabeth. A daughter of the late John and Bertha Sepashe, she was born in North Charleroi on Feb. 8, 1924. A member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church in Belle Vernon, she had formerly resided in Belle Vernon and Charleroi. Johanna graduated in 1942 from Rostraver High School and went to work for Corning Glass and the former G.C. Murphy Co. She then worked as a nurse's aide for 23 years at the former Charleroi-Monessen Hospital. She was also an avid Pirates and Steelers fan. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert W. and Billie Sabo, of Elizabeth, and Richard A. and Sharon Sabo, of Austin, Texas; six grandchildren, Kristine Quinn, of Elrama, Jennifer Disman, of Pleasant Hills, Stephanie Sabo, of Dallas, Texas, Catherine Sabo, of New York City, and Bill Sabo and Matthew Sabo, both of Austin, Texas; five great-grandchildren, Anthony (Shana) Quinn, Alexandra Quinn, Amanda Disman, Kyle Disman and Cade Disman; two great-great-grandchildren, Juliet Quinn and Wyatt Quinn; a niece, Jony Marn, of West Newton; and two great-nephews, John (Ashley) Marn, their children, Lorelai and Cole, all of Summerville, S.C., and Jeffrey Marn, of Washington, D.C. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Sabo, in 1981; a son, Thomas Sabo; two sisters, Margaret Poli and Helen Prosba; and a brother, Steve Sepashe. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, www.FergusonFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com
, 724-929-5300. A blessing service will begin at 1 p.m. with Father Joel Boco officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery. Visitors are limited to 25 in the funeral home due to the covid-19 pandemic, and face masks are required in the funeral home by all those who visit.