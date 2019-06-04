|
|
John A. Brown III, 48, of West Newton, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at home. He was born March 7, 1971, in Springfield, Tenn., a son of John A. Brown Jr., of Nashville, Tenn., and Kathleen Arms, of N. Charleroi. He worked in concrete construction. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Breana Nicole Brown, of Apple Valley, Calif., and Kaleigh Sara Brown, of West Newton; and a brother, Thomas W. Brown and wife, Patty, of Bethel Park.
Friends will be received from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at which time there will be a funeral service at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton.
Family suggests memorial contributions to the funeral home to help defray funeral expense.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 4, 2019