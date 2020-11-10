John A. Buchanan, 76, of Kiski Township, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in AHN Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born May 20, 1944, in Vandergrift, he was the son of the late Paul and Velma (Ferringer) Buchanan. John worked as an operator for 35 years for Allegheny Ludlum, retiring in 2001. He was a proud veteran of the Army, having served during the Vietnam War, stationed in Germany. John enjoyed listening to his favorite music, '70s rock. Music was a part of his every day. He savored every moment with his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia (Tatsak) Buchanan; cherished daughter, Lisa D. (Daniel) Conley; and his sister, Janet Kiebler. Friends will be received from 4 p.m. until time of the celebration of life service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Due to state mandates concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 20 percent of the funeral home capacity at a time. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing protocols. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
