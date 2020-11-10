1/1
John A. Buchanan
1944 - 2020-11-07
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Buchanan, 76, of Kiski Township, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in AHN Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born May 20, 1944, in Vandergrift, he was the son of the late Paul and Velma (Ferringer) Buchanan. John worked as an operator for 35 years for Allegheny Ludlum, retiring in 2001. He was a proud veteran of the Army, having served during the Vietnam War, stationed in Germany. John enjoyed listening to his favorite music, '70s rock. Music was a part of his every day. He savored every moment with his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia (Tatsak) Buchanan; cherished daughter, Lisa D. (Daniel) Conley; and his sister, Janet Kiebler. Friends will be received from 4 p.m. until time of the celebration of life service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Due to state mandates concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 20 percent of the funeral home capacity at a time. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing protocols. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
7244781244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved