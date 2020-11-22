John Anthony Capozzi, 76, of Warren, Ohio, passed Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital, Warren, Ohio. He was born Nov. 17, 1943, in Greensburg, to Anthony and Anna (Aleandri) Capozzi. At the age of 16, John started his lifelong career as a cabinet maker. He learned his craft from his uncle, a master cabinet maker. John honorably served his country in the Navy Seabees, completing two tours in Vietnam. Afterward, in 1972, he started Capozzi Cabinets and for his entire career, building cabinetry for both residential and commercial projects. John was an artist with wood and a true craftsman. Everyone close to him knew that he was a selfless man with a big heart for others always lending a hand or giving to those in need. John is survived by his daughter, Ruthann (Kevin) Gray; siblings, Carmen Capozzi, of Greensburg, Vita McCormac, of Warren, Ohio, Regina Capozzi, of Boston, Mass., and Anthony (Debbie) Capozzi, of Greensburg; five grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his friend and companion, Shirley Berry and Heather Hale, who was like a daughter. Besides his parents, John was also preceded in death by his sister, Vicki Powers. A private burial will take place in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.bachafh.com
