Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Daw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Daw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Daw Obituary
John A. Daw, 66, of Greensburg, died, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his home. He was born in Stafford, England, a son of the late Anthony and Muriel Fisher Daw. Prior to retirement, he was a commercial loan broker and owned Daw and Associates. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Valorie Vannucci Daw. He is survived by three sons, J.D. Daw, Joseph Daw (Jessica) and Thomas Daw (Amy); his grandson, Dean Daw; sister, Yvonne Duerr (David); nephews, Robbie and Jeffrey Duerr, and niece, Laura Duerr; also, a great-niece Skye.
In accordance to John's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg.
Friends may make memorial donations to the , 565 Georges Station Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -