John A. Daw, 66, of Greensburg, died, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his home. He was born in Stafford, England, a son of the late Anthony and Muriel Fisher Daw. Prior to retirement, he was a commercial loan broker and owned Daw and Associates. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Valorie Vannucci Daw. He is survived by three sons, J.D. Daw, Joseph Daw (Jessica) and Thomas Daw (Amy); his grandson, Dean Daw; sister, Yvonne Duerr (David); nephews, Robbie and Jeffrey Duerr, and niece, Laura Duerr; also, a great-niece Skye.
In accordance to John's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg.
Friends may make memorial donations to the , 565 Georges Station Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 29, 2020