John A. Disantis Jr., of Freeport, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Belair Healthcare and Rehab Center. He was born May 24, 1920, in Cleveland, Ohio, to John and Pasqualina Disantis. He was the widower of Anne Marie (Pompilii), who passed away in 2011. They were married on July 22, 1943. He is survived by sons, John E. (Marsha) Disantis, of Berlin, Conn., and James A. (Brenda) Disantis, of Freeport; and daughter, Regina A. Disantis, of Rocky Hill, Conn. He was the loving grandfather of Thomas (Casie) Disantis, Nicholas Disantis, Catherine (Michael) D'Amato and Beth (Mark) Sweitzer, Laura (Joe) Karoffa, and Nathan Disantis. He was the great-grandfather to Jack Thomas Disantis, Campbell Jane Disantis, Grace Isabel Sweitzer, Boden Anthony Sweitzer, Lucas Gerald Karoffa and Leah Kay Karoffa. Besides his parents and loving wife, he was preceded in death by Sam (Helen), Ermand (Helen), Anthony (Sue), Louis (Josephine), Mario (Angela), Chester (Violet), Robert (Sue), his twin, Edward (Lorraine), Viola (Chet) Perry and Arthur (Teresa). John was a World War II Navy veteran, Free and Fixed Gunnery Instructor. He graduated from Michigan State College (now University) in 1950, studying engineering. In 1950, he worked for General Motors Fisher Body and left there for SOHIO, where he was a draftsman and then metallurgical and materials engineer for nine years. In 1963, he was employed at Carrier Research, Syracuse, N.Y., as a metallurgical and welding engineer, in charge of the laboratory there. In 1974, he transferred to the Elliot Co., Jeannette, to be a materials and welding engineer. While there, he wrote the first Standardized Restoration Manual, used worldwide. He retired in 1986 but was called upon to be a consultant until 1996. After retirement, he also taught at Eastern Westmoreland Vocational Technical School. John was a lifetime member of the American Society for Metals, member and Area Governor of Toastmasters International, and member and local president of the National Management Association while at Carrier. He was a member of several Who's Who's of Engineering. Among other sports, John was an avid bowler, his teams winning league and tournament championships. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish in Greensburg. He was also proud to have written the first compendium of the Disantis Family in 1994 and a scrapbook related to his childhood sports exploits with his twin brother, older brothers and father. He wanted it known that he never sought accolades and any of his contributions and successes were due to the upbringing philosophy of the entire Disantis family and his wife, Anne. There will be no public visitation and services will be private. Burial will be held in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com
