John Andrew "Yush" Filapose Jr., 61, of Lowber, unexpectedly passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at home. He was born June 19, 1958, in McKeesport, a son of Arlene (Contrella) Filapose, of Lowber, and the late John Filapose. Prior to retirement, he was an employee at Basic Carbide. Johnny enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. He loved animals, especially his companion, Belle. Johnny was a great friend to all and would give a stranger a shirt off his back. He will truly be missed by all. He adored his grandchildren and enjoyed cheering on all the Pittsburgh sports teams with his son. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, John Frank Filapose, and Jamie Dantonio; his grandchildren, Kobe and Jaylan; his sister, Rhonda Yakopec and husband, Skip, of North Carolina; his brother, Jared Filapose and wife, Tracey, of Irwin RD; and his sister, Rachel Pokrajac and husband, Milo, of Ohio; and his nieces and nephew, Natalie and Ashley Yakopec, Hannah, Abby and Jake Filapose, Katarina, Nadia and Natasha Pokrajac.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 10 to July 11, 2019