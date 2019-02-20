John A. Manz, 90, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. He was born July 6, 1928, in Pittsburgh, to the late Joseph and Anna M. (Thomas) Manz. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a truck driver for Teamsters Local No. 30 of Jeannette. He was a member of St. Agnes Church, in North Huntingdon. He was an Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He was the last of six brothers who served in World War II, Korea and the Pacific. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary (O'Malley) Manz; and his children, John J., Kathy Helton, Thomas J., Mark P. and his wife, Donna, and Michael W. Manz; four grandchildren, Adam Helton, Laura Lucas (Helton), Patrick and Bryan Manz; and two great-grandchildren, Sydney Lucas and Conor Helton.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial celebrated in St. Agnes Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Pittsburgh.

The family suggests, in lieu flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Agnes Church 11400 St. Agnes Lane, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.