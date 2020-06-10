John A. Paskan, 70, of Sutersville, died Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born May 5, 1950, in McKeesport, a son of the late Andrew and Emma (Banko) Paskan. Prior to retirement, he was employed by U.S. Steel Research. John was a member of Sutersville Volunteer Fire Department since 1968; he also held a seat on Sutersville Borough Council for several years. His hobbies were building and flying radio-controlled airplanes, and fishing. Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth (Nicolaus) Paskan; son, Benjamin J. Paskan and wife, Rachel; brother, Daniel Paskan; sister, Susan Lacey; and also nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Andrew J. Paskan. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Church, 1683 Mars Hill Road, Sutersville, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 10, 2020.