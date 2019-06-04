Home

Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
John A. Peters


John A. Peters Obituary
John A. Peters, 95, of Jeannette, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born Dec. 1, 1923, in Jeannette, a son of the late Joseph and Rose (DiLecci) Peters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris R. Peters; a son John J. Peters; and two sisters and a brother. Prior to retirement, he was a delivery driver for Getto Distributing, and he worked for 26 years as a postal employee at the Jeannette Post Office. John proudly served in the Army. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the European Theatre, earning a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star, and was a member of the Jeannette American Legion Post 344 for 75 years, Arlington Sportmans and the Polish Brotherhood of the White Eagle. He is survived by his children, Sandra D. Morgan, of Harrison City, Allen L. Peters, Marc W. Peters (Marian) and Dorita R. Peters Guy (Thomas W.), all of Jeannette; sisters, Viola Gavatorta and Helen McCready, both of Jeannette; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. The Jeannette Combined Veterans will hold a service at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday with Pastor T.J. Kroll in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in Jeannette Memorial Park.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 4 to June 5, 2019
