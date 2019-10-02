|
John A. Shergi, 72, of Bullskin Township, Fayette County, passed away peacefully with his wife and son at his side Sunday evening, Sept. 29, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. He was born July 2, 1947, in Midway, a son of the late Francis Alexander and Mildred Ethel Haley Shergi. A 1965 graduate of the Fort Cherry High School, he worked for Volkswagen, in New Stanton, for 10 years until its closing before attending Vale Technical School, in Derry, becoming an auto technician. He retired in 2007 after 17 years of service from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, where he was a toll booth collector. He enjoyed trout fishing, listening to oldies music and his life in the Bear Rocks Community with his wife, Joanne, for 43 years since 1981. John leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Joanne Angela Sprando Shergi, whom he married July 18, 1966, and his only son, John Alan Shergi Jr. and wife, Catherine, of Franklin, Ind.; one grandson, Nikolai Shergi; two brothers, Francis Shergi and wife, Woo, of North Carolina, and Patrick Shergi and wife, Gloria, of Burgettstown; a sister, Betty June Ashmore, of Burgettstown; a sister-in-law, Diane Shergi, of Oakdale; and several nieces and nephews. Deceased in addition to his parents are a brother, Thomas E. Shergi, and a brother-in-law, Edward Ashmore.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in the LEE AND MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 73 Highland Ave., Burgettstown, PA 15021. Services officiated by Pastor Toni Harrington and interment in the Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Burgettstown, will be held privately for his immediate family.
Those wishing to remember John in a special way can make a memorial donation in his memory to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, www.diabetes.org., and/or the , 444 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222, .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 2, 2019