C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
John A. Starenchak


1937 - 2019
John A. Starenchak Obituary
John A. Starenchak, 81, of Youngwood, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. He was born Oct. 6, 1937, in Greensburg, the son of the late John and Anna (Staryarsky) Starenchak. He was retired from Moore And Morford of Greensburg. He was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church of Greensburg, the Rosary Society, the Knights of Columbus and an avid enthusiast of Rails to Trails. He is survived by his son, Shawn P. Starenchak, of Youngwood.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood, PA 15697. A panachida service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Johns Cemetery in Scottdale.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 12, 2019
