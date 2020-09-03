1/
John A. Suarez
1945 - 2020
John A. "Butchie" Suarez, 75, of Lower Burrell, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Transition Health Care, North Huntingdon. He was born April 17, 1945, and was of the Protestant faith. Butchie was a resident with Passavant memorial homes for the past 18 years. He loved donuts and soda pop. Butchie also enjoyed the outdoors, parks and singing with his direct care staff. A virtual memorial service for Butchie will be held at a later date. Private burial will be in Prospect Cemetery, Brackenridge. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
