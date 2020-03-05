|
John Amprim, 88, of Monessen, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Hallsworth House. He was born Feb. 4, 1932, in Detroit, Mich., the son of the late John and Ida (Fontanelli) Amprim. John was a 1951 graduate of Monessen High School and retired from the Monessen Coke Plant of Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel Corporation. He served as union president of United Steelworkers of America for 18 years, and was member of Epiphany of Our Lord Church. John was an avid outdoorsman, having enjoyed many hunting trips out west. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Ann (Slatosky) Amprim; four sons, John W. (Sharie) Amprim, of Rostraver Township, Richard (Susan) Amprim, of Monessen, Anthony (Debbie) Amprim, of Greensburg, and Sean (Laura) Amprim, of West Newton; daughter, Linda Amprim, of Monongahela; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lloyd and Richard Amprim. Private funeral services were held Wednesday in DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen, with Father Michael J. Crookston officiating. Entombment followed in Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum, Monessen. Condolences accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.