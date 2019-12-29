|
John Anania, 91, of Valencia, died Friday Dec. 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ernestine "Teena" (Planinsek) Anania; and brother of the late Joseph V. Anania Sr.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at SCHELLHAAS AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Franklin Park, PA 15143, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday.
An Army veteran, John was a longtime chemist, working with Mellon Institute, University of Pittsburgh, and PPG Industries. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Barnabas Free Care Fund, 5850 Meridian Rd., Gibsonia, PA 15044, or the . Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020