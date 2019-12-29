Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
(724) 934-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Anania
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Anania

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Anania Obituary
John Anania, 91, of Valencia, died Friday Dec. 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ernestine "Teena" (Planinsek) Anania; and brother of the late Joseph V. Anania Sr.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at SCHELLHAAS AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Franklin Park, PA 15143, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday.
An Army veteran, John was a longtime chemist, working with Mellon Institute, University of Pittsburgh, and PPG Industries. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Barnabas Free Care Fund, 5850 Meridian Rd., Gibsonia, PA 15044, or the . Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -