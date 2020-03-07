|
John B. Gillespie, 76, of Monroeville, formerly of Trafford, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born July 2, 1943, in Cleveland, the son of the late Benjamin and Virginia Gillespie. He was a member of Ardara Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and sang in the choir. He worked as a computer programmer for Koopers in Pittsburgh for more than 15 years and enjoyed his time as a clerk at 7-11 in Trafford before retiring. He was a past scout leader of Boy Scout Troop 298 in Ardara and loved spending time mowing the lawn on his riding lawnmower. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of more than 35 years, Evelyn Gillespie; great-granddaughter, Lily Wiser; and sister, Marjorie Fleming. He is survived by his children, James Parry, of Trafford, and Nancy (Mike) Love, of Monroeville; granddaughter, Rhiannon (Michael) Wiser; great-grandchildren, Evan Parry, Hayleigh Wiser, Alayna Wiser, Robert Wiser, Dawn Wiser and Sadie Jo Wiser; sister, Mary Suzanne Gillespie; and brother-in-law, Glenn Fleming. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Ardara Evangelical Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Glenn Meyers officiating. Interment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park in North Huntingdon Township. The family would like to thank the staff of Woodhaven Care Center in Monroeville for their loving care. Memorial contributions can be made to Ardara Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 3380 Nehrig Road, Ardara, PA 15615. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.