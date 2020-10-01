John B. Marasco Sr., 91, of Irwin, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville. He was born June 19, 1929, in McKeesport and was a son of the late Felix and Pauline (Tomanio) Marasco. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Blanche I. (Forsythe) Marasco; sister, Mary Ann Tagaloe; and brother, Joseph "Blackie" Marasco. John was a Navy veteran and was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. He was an outdoorsman, enjoying camping, horses and fishing. He always kept an immaculate garden and enjoyed giving away the fruits of his labor. John also loved spending time with his family. Prior to his retirement, he was a high mill operator, having worked for U.S. Steel National Tube Works in Mckeesport for more than 30 years. He is survived by his two sons, John B. (Marylou) Marasco Jr., of Irwin, and Jim W. (Shelly) Marasco, of Rillton; daughter, Rita S. Wetzler, of Ohio; six grandchildren, John (Kelly) Marasco III, Tina (Jim) Grachen, Bobby (Amy) Wetzler, Amy (Tony) Garbo, Jason (Heather) and Justin (Lauren) Wojciechowicz; six great-grandchildren, Timmy, Ethan, Olivia, John, Olivia Nichole and Talbot David; sister, Florence Antonella, of Mckeesport; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. John will be very sadly missed by his family, friends and neighbors. The family would like to express a special thank you to Cindy, Pat and Lois for taking care of John over the past year, and also to the staff at Forbes Hospital. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Mars Hill Baptist Church. Interment with full military honors will follow in Mars Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mars Hill Baptist Church, 2302 Mars Hill Road, Irwin, PA 15642. Please be prepared to adhere to all the current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing in funeral home and in church. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. To send online condolences, please visit http://www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com
