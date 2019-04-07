John B. Rogacki, 76, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, April 5, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital. He was born Oct. 14, 1942, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late John W. and Florence Quashnock Rogacki. John was a 1960 graduate of the former Ramsay High School and he attended Penn State University (Eberly/Fayette Campus) and the University of Pittsburgh. He retired as the facilities/plant manager and director of operations at the Amcel Center( former Modulus). John was a Vietnam veteran, having served throughout Southeast Asia as a member of the Navy (Seabees), Mobile Construction BATT. 3. He was an honorary life member of Medic 10 and a member of the Mt. Pleasant American Legion, VFW, VFW Honor Guard, Mt. Pleasant Fireman's Club, the Mt. Pleasant Historical Society and the former BPO Elks of Mt. Pleasant. John was a current member and vice president of the Mt. Pleasant Borough Council. He was also a 32nd degree Mason, having been a member of the Marion Lodge 562 F and AM and the Coudersport Consistory Valley. John was also a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church of Mt. Pleasant. Among his hobbies, John enjoyed camping and hunting. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Heller Rogacki; children, John Rogacki and Adriane, of Portland, Ore., Joseph Kachinko and his wife, Heather, of Nashville, Tenn., and Jonella Creighton, of Baltimore, Md.; four grandchildren, Jacob Kachinko, Lillian Rose Rogacki-DeKalb, and Hunter and Taylor Kliner; and his sister, Judith Collins and her husband, Ed, of Greensburg.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, Pa., where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass at in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Teodoro A. Cortezano as celebrant. Interment will be private. Military honors will be accorded by the Mt. Pleasant VFW and American Legion Honor Guard. A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.





