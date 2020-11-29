1/
John Babilya
1928 - 2020
John Babilya, 92, of West Newton, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. He was born April 1, 1928, in Grindstone, a son of the late Earl and Mary (Carlock) Babilya. John was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Army. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a coal miner with Republic Steel, Banning Mine. He was a member of Holy Family Church, West Newton and its Holy Name Society, and the Smithton Sportsmen. His favorite times were family gatherings, especially weekends spent at Raystown Lake and Resort. Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Ruth (Ferno) Babilya; three children, Diana Fasnacht and husband, James, John T. Babilya and wife, Debora, and Jeff Babilya and wife, Colleen; grandchildren, Maria and Quinn Fasnacht, Chelsea (Alex) Karabin, Ashley Babilya, Denise (Dan) Hughes, Scott (Mara) Babilya, and Michael and Paul Babilya; a great-granddaughter, Elyse Karabin; sister, Ann Davoli; brother, Nufrey Babilya and wife, Shirley; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Babilya. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. Masks must be worn and social distancing be maintained. The amount of people permitted in the funeral home at once is 40, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Family Church, West Newton. Everyone is asked to meet at church. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
NOV
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Funeral services provided by
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-6699
Guest Book

