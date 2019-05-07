John Bolha, 91, of Wilpen, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Ligonier Gardens. He was born Jan. 25, 1928, in Ligonier Township, son of the late Frank and Mary Bolha. He was a member of St. John's Orthodox Catholic Church, Wilpen. John was a Navy veteran, serving on the USS Kearsarge. He had many different jobs in his lifetime, including being employed by Newcomer Products in Derry for over 25 years. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret; and two sisters, Mary Bolha and Rose Kozar. John is survived by his two sons, Richard F. Bolha and his wife, Stephanie, and Larry Bolha and his wife, Peggy; two grandchildren, Richard Bolha II and Heather Bolha. There are also several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Steve Kozar Jr. and his wife, Judi.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. The Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard will conduct services at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed at 7:30 p.m. by Panachida services. A Panachida service will also be held 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed 10:30 a.m. by Divine Liturgy in St. John's Orthodox Catholic Church, with Father John Brancho as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. John's Orthodox Cemetery, Wilpen.

Memorials can be made to St. John's Orthodox Catholic Church, 315 Wilpen Road, Ligonier, PA 15658 in lieu of flowers. A special thanks go out to the staff at Ligonier Gardens and Bethlen Hospice. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 7 to May 8, 2019