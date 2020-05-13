John Charles "Chuck" Carmichael, 73, of Monroe, N.C., passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Atrium Health, Concord, N.C. He was born March 28, 1947, in Pittsburgh, to his parents, James and Helen (Forsythe) Carmichael. On June 27, 1969, he married the love of his life, Marian Neal (Jones) Carmichael, and they were happily married for 50 years; he is survived by his wife. Chuck had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important--the simplicity of living a life with the ones you love. Chuck was a devoted father to his three children, daughter, Andrea L. Jones and her husband, Thomas Jones; son, John "Jay" C. Carmichael II; and youngest daughter, Rebekah E. Carmichael-Austin and her husband, Jared Austin. He was extremely loving and proud of his nine grandchildren, Joshua Slingerland, Christian Slingerland, Camdan Carmichael, Chase Carmichael, Thomas Jones Jr., David Jones, Claire Jones, Keegan Austin and Kaleb Austin. Chuck is also survived by his sister, Melinda Kohn. After retiring, he was excited to begin his small engine repair out of his small portion of the garage. He also was passionate about the Lord; he did Thursday night Bible studies at the local homeless shelter to help disciple to those in need. Chuck was a member of Manor Presbyterian Church in Manor. He also had a love for the outdoors; he always had a garden that produced the best tomatoes for the tomato sandwiches that he loved so much. He enjoyed gardening with his daughter Andrea, and going to her house for breakfast because she always made him quiche. Chuck also enjoyed spending time at the family's camp in Pennsylvania, shooting guns, making unsuccessful arrow rockets, and just relaxing around the fire with his family. He enjoyed hunting with his kids, even if he did not bring enough bullets; and he enjoyed fishing, as long as Rebekah was not there to hook him, so he typically only went with Jay. He was an amazing father and created many treasured moments, conversations over coffee and the little chocolate donuts he loved so much, or just having a laugh over something simple. He will be cherished forever in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



