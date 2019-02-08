John C. "Jack" Donaldson, 70, of Monroeville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia "Pat" (Peppler) Donaldson; loving father of Todd Donaldson and Pam (John) Donaldson - Keating; adored grandfather of Ashley, Tanner and Jon Donaldson, Callie (Steve) May and Daniel Keating; brother of Lisa (Frank) Faulk and the late Joyce Feller; uncle of Jana McElroy, Aaron Jackson and Anthony and Jordan Faulk. Jack was a machinist by trade and was also a member of the Jeannette Free and Accepted Masons No. 750 Lodge. He enjoyed woodworking and the outdoors.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., corner of 118 Shaw and Triboro Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-1950, where a service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Nathan Watkins as officiant. Interment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. Masonic services will be at 7 p.m. Friday.

The family kindly suggests memorial contributions may be made to ViaQuest Hospice, 612 Park Ave., Monongahela, PA 15063, in memory of him.