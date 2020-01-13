Home

Ferguson Helm Funeral Home
25 West Market St
Blairsville, PA 15717
(724) 459-7611
John C. Giffen


1931 - 05
John C. Giffen Obituary
John C. "Giff" Giffen, 88, of Latrobe, formerly of Torrance, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born May 1, 1931, in Derry Township and was the son of the late William and Hazel (Nicol) Giffen. He had retired from Blairsville Westinghouse. Giff served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Torrance United Methodist Church, Torrance. He is survived by his daughter, Joanie Knobloch and husband John, of Greensburg; son, Jay Giffen and wife Justine, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Meghan, Donnie, Leah, Zane, Tayler, Alex, Jake, Maxwell and Maya; and great-grandchildren, Gianna, Ellie, Francis and Holden. John was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie J. (Thomas) Giffen, in 2013; and his sisters, Susan Stitt, Margaret Peggy Giffen and Mary Showalter.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME INC. A memorial service will be held with the Rev. Arlene Jones officiating. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery.
www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 13, 2020
