John C. Kowalczyk, 91, of Connellsville, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. He was born June 6, 1928, in Everson, a son of the late Michael and Mary Kowalczyk, of Everson. John was a graduate of the former Scottdale High School. He was retired from R.E. Uptegraff, of Scottdale. John was an avid golfer and member of the Everson Golf League and Everson PAK League, in which he won numerous tournaments, the Pleasant Valley Country Club and the BPO Elks No. 503, of Connellsville. He was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church and he was a musician, having played for the Ted Wick Orchestra for many years. John was a Pittsburgh sports enthusiast and an avid cook and baker. He is survived by his children, Diane Kowalczyk Pennline and her husband, Robert, of Mt. Pleasant, Dr. Timothy Kowalczyk and his wife, Michelle, of Greensburg, and Mark Kowalczyk and his wife, Monique, of Altoona; two grandsons, Anthony Pennline and his wife, Kate, and Drew Pennline and his wife, Ali, and his great-grandchildren, Jack, Emi and Oliver. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Flora Sandusky Kowalczyk, in 1992; and his siblings, Josephine Szelc, Anne Cable, Gladys Rugg, Connie Curtis, Frank Kowalczyk and Sally Mathews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where a blessing service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Paul Lisik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Albert Enany, Dr. Richard Tiberio, Dr. Richard Lynn, Dr. Mark Williams and the nursing staff at Frick Hospital for their care of John during his illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Excela Health Home Hospice in memory of John C. Kowalczyk. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.