John C. Lyons, 83, former resident of Sutersville and West Newton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, due to complications from a stroke. Born Feb. 25, 1937, in West Newton, he was the son of the late Charles and Hazel (Philabaum) Lyons. John graduated from West Newton High School in 1955 and proudly served in the Air Force as a Security Police Officer at K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Michigan. John also served as a police officer and Chief of Police while living in Negaunee, Mich., after discharge from the Air Force. He later returned to Pennsylvania and worked at U.S. Steel. He later attended Logos Bible Training Center in Greensburg. John established Christian Brothers Auto in Turkeytown, Pa., and founded Lyons Investigation and Security in the 1980s before his retirement. During retirement, John served on the Sutersville town council and served as the mayor for two years before stepping down from the position in 2012. John was an avid hockey and Penguins fan. He also had a passion for horse racing and owned many race horses. Foremost, John was a great student teacher of the Scripture. He mentored to all who were eager to know more about the Word of God. He led West Newton Wesleyan Church for five years before fully retiring in 2012. He continued to lead personal Bible studies with his friends, Kevin and Kenny, for many years until his passing. "Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the work of truth." 2 Timothy 2:15 KJV. He is survived by his stepson, Vaughn DeLong, of Suffolk, Va.; grandchildren, Nicholas Lyons, of Yukon, and Keagan and Ryan DeLong, of Suffolk, Va.; brothers, Dennis Lyons, of Belle Vernon, and Regis Lyons, of Uniontown; many nieces and nephews, including Garrett Lyons, of Charlotte, N.C., Chuck Lyons, of Pittsburgh, Kimberly Lyons-Neel, of Pittsburgh, and Donna Opachick, of Sutersville, who was also his caregiver; and his beloved friend, Arlene Lander, of West Newton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn H. Lyons; and his son, Patrick S. Lyons. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934) www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.



