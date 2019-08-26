|
John Clinton "J.C." May, 86, a lifelong resident of Mill Run, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Maple Valley Personal Care Home, Indiana, Pa. He was born Sept. 25, 1932, in Mill Run, a son of the late Gilbert E. and Martha Firestone May. J.C. was the owner/operator of J.C. May Lumber Co. He was a member of Mill Run United Methodist Church and a lifelong member of the Gideons. J.C. loved horses and was very active in horse pulling and the Appalachian Wagon Train. J.C. will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving children, John D. May and wife, Judy, Roger May and wife, Nancy, and Ray E. May and wife, Kim, all of Mill Run, and Lynae Williams and husband, John, of Indiana, Pa.; his 14 grandchildren; his 12 great-grandchildren; his brother, Laird May, of Mill Run; and his sister, Marie Hay and husband, Ralph, of Mill Run. In addition to his parents, J.C. was predeceased by his wife, Shirley M. Kalp May, on March 4, 2015.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of a funeral service, Wednesday in the CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, with the Rev. Thomas Bonomo officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in Indian Creek Baptist Cemetery, Mill Run.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 134, Wickhaven, PA 15492, in memory of John C. May. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019