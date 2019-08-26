Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. May


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. May Obituary
John Clinton "J.C." May, 86, a lifelong resident of Mill Run, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Maple Valley Personal Care Home, Indiana, Pa. He was born Sept. 25, 1932, in Mill Run, a son of the late Gilbert E. and Martha Firestone May. J.C. was the owner/operator of J.C. May Lumber Co. He was a member of Mill Run United Methodist Church and a lifelong member of the Gideons. J.C. loved horses and was very active in horse pulling and the Appalachian Wagon Train. J.C. will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving children, John D. May and wife, Judy, Roger May and wife, Nancy, and Ray E. May and wife, Kim, all of Mill Run, and Lynae Williams and husband, John, of Indiana, Pa.; his 14 grandchildren; his 12 great-grandchildren; his brother, Laird May, of Mill Run; and his sister, Marie Hay and husband, Ralph, of Mill Run. In addition to his parents, J.C. was predeceased by his wife, Shirley M. Kalp May, on March 4, 2015.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of a funeral service, Wednesday in the CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, with the Rev. Thomas Bonomo officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in Indian Creek Baptist Cemetery, Mill Run.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 134, Wickhaven, PA 15492, in memory of John C. May. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now