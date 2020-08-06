John C. Newhouse, 87, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in his home. He was born Dec. 3, 1932, in Greensburg, a son of the late William and Margaret C. (Hysong) Newhouse. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Walworth Valve Co., and later St. George Crystal. He was an Army veteran serving during the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Newhouse. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley A. (Skrabski) Newhouse; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation and all services are private. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. Shirley would like to thank Bridges Hospice, Dr. Larry Plundo, and his special staff for their excellent care. www.bachafh.com
.