John C. Patrick Jr.
1942 - 2020
John C. Patrick Jr., 78, of Derry, died peacefully at his home Tuesday, June 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born May 2, 1942, in Carlisle, the son of the late John C. Patrick Sr. and Bertha Philabaum Patrick. John was an Army and Navy veteran, having served in Vietnam. He had retired from Torrance State Hospital and was a member of the Derry Volunteer Fire Department and the Derry Rod & Gun Club. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Will Patrick; three sons, Chris Patrick (Jessica), of Hollidaysburg, John E. "LJ" Patrick (Kimberly), of Derry, and Jason B. Patrick (Patricia), of Whitney; three sisters, Helen Osikowicz (Frank), of Greensburg, Veronica Munz, of Ocala, Fla., and Nerian Taylor (Don), of Crabtree; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. A blessing service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by interment in the St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Youngstown. Derry Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Excela Hospice or the Derry Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Service
07:00 PM
Mccabe Funeral Home
JUN
6
Service
10:30 AM
Mccabe Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mccabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
7246942789
