|
|
John C. Shondel, 86, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. He was born March 31, 1933, in Emsworth, a son of the late John C. and Margaret Carrie Getz Shondel, and was also preceded in death by his wife, Marlene (Gerould) Shondel; his grandson, Timothy L. Playso; and his brother, Nelson C. Shondel. John was a 55-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and was a traffic lighting project manager. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of American Legion Post 977. He was a member of Lutheran Church of Our Savior, North Huntingdon, and the Italian Miners Society, Hahntown. He bowled at Norwin Lanes and was a member of traveling bowling leagues for many years. He was a co-director of the former Country Hills Imperials, which his daughters marched in for several years. He enjoyed watching the Steelers and Penguins games and spending time with his girls and their families. He is survived by his daughters, Lori G. (Johnny) Playso and Debbie F. Shondel, both of North Huntingdon, and Erin C. (Al) Zubia, of New Mexico; his grandchildren, Tiara (Jonathan) Gunnell, Jon Reed, and Tiffany, and Angelo (Nikki) Playso; his great-grandchildren, Mckayla, Braydon, Logan, and Gwendolyn; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Timothy Lee Greenawalt Scholarship Fund c/o S and T Bank, or the Lutheran Church of Our Savior. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.line