Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
John Cameron


1945 - 2020
John Cameron Obituary
John "Randy" Cameron, 74, of Scottdale, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home, with family by his side. Randy was born Aug. 31, 1945, son of the late John and Theresa Kridle Cameron. He was a graduate of Scottdale High School and California University of Pennsylvania. Randy was a supervisor at the former Walworth Co. of South Greensburg and for many years served as club steward for the Scottdale Elks Lodge. He enjoyed sports, both as a participant and a fan, having earned recognition to the section and county teams in both football and basketball. He also enjoyed playing golf with the "old timers" at Timber Ridge. Randy is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Debbie (Harris) Cameron; his two loving and caring children, daughter, Marcy Crosby and husband Daryn, of Pittsburgh; and son, Matthew and wife Lisa, of Scottdale; three grandchildren whom he adored, Ryan and Carlie Cameron, and Daxton Crosby. Randy is also survived by his brother, Richard and wife Peggy, from Daytona Beach, Fla.; his two brothers-in-law, John and Scott Harris; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special sister-in-law, Mary Harris. A special thank you to Dr. Williams, Dr. Morcos, and Excela Hospice. A celebration of life with family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC. Scottdale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department. Please visit www.gjfuneral.com to share an expression of sympathy.
