Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for John Crystaloski
John Crystaloski Jr.


1931 - 2019
John Crystaloski Jr. Obituary
John Crystaloski Jr., 88, of Murrysville, died peacefully Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh. He was born June 9, 1931, in Yukon, a son of the late John and Antoine (Michniak) Crystaloski. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Prior to retiring, he was employed as a mechanic by UPS. He was Lutheran by faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ann (Polahar) Crystaloski; and numerous brothers and a sister. John will be greatly missed by his sons, Don Crystaloski and his wife, Beth, of Lower Burrell, and Ken Crystaloski and his wife, Lynda, of Plum Borough; and brother, James Crystaloski (Judy). John will be especially missed by his five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, all of whom he treasured. He is survived by his sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law; and also several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral and committal services for John will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with Pastor Pete Goetschius, of Poke Run Presbyterian Church, Apollo, officiating. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 24, 2019
