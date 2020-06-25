John D. Cooper
1955 - 2020-06-23
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Dwight "Kip" Cooper, of Murrysville, formerly of Plum, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born May 29, 1955, in Wrightsville, Pa., he was the son of the late John H. and Mary L. (Reisinger) Cooper. Kip graduated from Eastern York High School in 1973, where he excelled in soccer, baseball and basketball, earning nine letters and being a starter his sophomore through senior years. He went on to obtain a bachelor of arts degree in accounting from Grove City College in 1977. He spent many years in construction accounting, retiring from Fazio Mechanical Services Inc., as vice president of finance in February 2015. He was married to the love of his life, Kathleen Ann (Gula), in September 1976, and the two spent 43 wonderful years being best friends. They enjoyed traveling together and being together with friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Edward L. Cooper. He is survived by a son, Jason E. Cooper, and his two children, Zachary E. and Samantha A., and daughter, Dr. Kristen M. (Brendan) Hanley, and their three children, Madeleine R., Lily G. and Naomie V. He is also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He always enjoyed the camaraderie with (and good-natured ribbing from) his golf buddies and looked forward to his weekly league matches. You could also find him seated at the local watering hole, making friends with anyone he met. He impacted the lives of so many and will be greatly missed. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any one of the three causes that Kip gave generously to each year: Toys for Tots, Masonic Village, 1000 Masonic Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143, or Grove City College,100 Campus Drive, Grove City, PA 16127.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral
11:00 AM
Soxman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 24, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Kips family. Your cousin Scott Runkle
June 24, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Kip's family. He was a client of the insurance agency I worked for many years and he became a dear friend. I will always remember his kindness and how positive he was about life. He will be greatly missed. Rest in peace my friend.
Lisa Kozej
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved