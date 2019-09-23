|
John Donaldson Henderson, 103, of Vero Beach, Fla., formerly of Glen Rock, N.J. and Greensburg, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Indian River Hospital, Vero Beach. Born Nov. 8, 1915, in Tarrytown, N.Y., to the late Thomas and Ada Henderson, John grew up in Southampton, N.Y. He graduated from Cornell University in 1937, where he met his future wife, Sharrot Mayer. In November 1940, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, stationed first at Mitchel Field and then Langley Field. He went overseas in December 1943 with his unit, the 447th Signal Construction Battalion of the Ninth Air Force. They landed on Omaha Beach in July 1944 and moved through France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Holland and Germany. After the war, John and Sharrot made their home in Glen Rock, where he became president of Harder Jersey Pest Control and vice president of Glen Rock Savings and Loan. After retirement, they moved to Greensburg. Later, John moved permanently to Florida, first residing in Boynton Beach and then moving to Vero Beach. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Vero Beach. In retirement, John enjoyed raising orchids and traveling. John is survived by his two children, Mrs. P. Louis (Joan) DeRose, of Greensburg, and Dr. Stephen W. Henderson (Kathryn), of Covington, Ga.; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
THOMAS S. LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME in Vero Beach is handling the arrangements. A private family memorial will be scheduled for a later time.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 23, 2019