John Dante Liska, a longtime Hilton Head islander and surfer, left a beautiful life on earth May 29, 2019, after a 2 ½-year-long battle with colon cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia (Scalzetti) Liska, and his aunt, Maureen Liska. He is survived by the love of his life, Tracy Brande; two beloved sons, Kai and Jett; father, Jack Liska (wife Bonnie); sister and best friend, Poppy Pritchett (Doug), and nephew Forrest; uncle, Collum Liska (Martha); aunt, Gretchen Liska; aunt, Judy (Scalzetti) Kjellman; members of his extended family, Beth Elder, Robyn Sanfratello and Dawn Conley; and many cool cousins and friends. Born March 28, 1966, John hailed from Western Pennsylvania before moving with his family to the island in 1981. He played for Westmoreland Hockey from 1974 to 1980. A graduate of Hilton Head High School, he continued on to earn degrees from the University of South Carolina and the Savannah College of Art and Design. A licensed sea captain, he owned and operated Island Sessions, a wakeboarding and waterski business. He also created and ran boat tours out of Harbour Town, concentrating on the local environment and history. A former graphic designer for local businesses, he also enjoyed volunteering and mentoring for various Hilton Head Lacrosse programs. Always an enthusiastic fan of the Steelers, Penguins and Gamecocks, John appreciated all sports but could really shred surf, wake, snow and skateboards as well as skis and ice skates. He enjoyed traveling in search of the perfect wave and a smooth ride down a mountain. John wanted to remind everyone to start colonoscopies early before any symptoms occur and long before age 50 and always HAVE A GRATEFUL DAY! The family greatly appreciates the outpouring of love and support recently and in the past from the Lowcountry and beyond. Donations may be made through John Dante Liska's Memorial Fund at gofundme.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 16, 2019