John Daniel "Blackie" Mucci, 91, of Bradenville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites, with his family at his side. Blackie was born March 3, 1928, in Crabtree. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Maria (D'Attilo) Mucci; his siblings, Alfred, Nicolena (Alfred's twin), Albert, Anthony (Blackie's twin), and his sister, Yolanda. Prior to his retirement, Blackie was employed by Latrobe Brewing Co. He was an avid fan of baseball, and he was a pitcher for St. Anthony baseball team during his early years. He was a member of Latrobe Elks and St. Rose Roman Catholic Church. He enjoyed playing cards, listening to music, singing, and dancing. He was always lighthearted, quick with his one-liners, and good at making people laugh. He enjoyed his family, friends, and a glass of wine or two. To all his friends at the Greek Club, he truly enjoyed seeing all of you almost every day. Blackie will now be reunited with his wife, Rose Marie (Graziano) Mucci, who passed away two years ago. Blackie is survived by his son, Jack Mucci and his wife, Janet; and daughters, Pam Novak and her husband, Frank, and Jamie Biller and her fiance, Joe Costello; seven grandchildren, Jackie (Todd) Smith, Christian (Kathleen) Mucci, Teresa (John) Mongelluzzo, Cameron (Rachel) Novak, Michael Novak (fiancee, Jessica Ravis), Christina (Ryan) Shadle, and Joshua Biller; ten great-grandchildren, Alexis, Nathan, Maria, Michael, Jenna, Talia, Marco, Chiara, Taylor and her twin, Emmie; his brother, Joe (Trudy) Mucci; his sisters, Mafalda "Til" Krinock and Mary Lowry; and numerous nieces and nephews. The Mucci family would like to extend a special thanks to Heritage Hospice and the employees at Loyalhanna Senior Suites for their compassion and care.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Rose Church, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Private entombment will be at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Foundation for Ichthyosis, 2616 N. Broad St., Colmar, PA 18915. To sign online guestbook, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019