John D. Slagel, 82, of West Deer Township, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born Oct. 6, 1937, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late John Slagel and the late Rose Drozol Slagel. John worked as a welder for Westinghouse in the Nuclear Division Plant in Cheswick. He enjoyed cutting grass, gardening and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Betty Sardineer Slagel, of West Deer Township; children, Frederick Slagel, of Butler, Deborah Racan, of Pittsburgh, Jack Slagel, of Sarver, and Pauline (Gary) Speakman, of Freeport; grandchildren, Jessica, Eric, Miranda and Cameron; and sister, Lillian Moletz, of Allison Park. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Sharon Slagel, and brother, Robert Slagel. At the family's request, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by THOMPSON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME INC., 124 E. North St., Butler, PA 16001. Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
.