1/
John D. Slagel
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John D. Slagel, 82, of West Deer Township, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born Oct. 6, 1937, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late John Slagel and the late Rose Drozol Slagel. John worked as a welder for Westinghouse in the Nuclear Division Plant in Cheswick. He enjoyed cutting grass, gardening and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Betty Sardineer Slagel, of West Deer Township; children, Frederick Slagel, of Butler, Deborah Racan, of Pittsburgh, Jack Slagel, of Sarver, and Pauline (Gary) Speakman, of Freeport; grandchildren, Jessica, Eric, Miranda and Cameron; and sister, Lillian Moletz, of Allison Park. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Sharon Slagel, and brother, Robert Slagel. At the family's request, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by THOMPSON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME INC., 124 E. North St., Butler, PA 16001. Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved