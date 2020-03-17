|
|
John Dale "Moe" Tate, 68, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born July 5, 1951, in Mt. Pleasant and was a son of the late John V. and Rachel Trout Tate. Moe was a 1969 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School. He was employed for many years by the Mt. Pleasant Distributing Co., had also been employed at Dynacraft and was a member and officer and worked at the Assunta Club in Mt. Pleasant. He is survived by his loving family: his wife, Wendy Brown Tate; his brothers and sisters, Lawrence (Jane) Tate, Ronald (Sarah) Tate, Randy (Debbie) Tate, Richard Tate, Mary Jo Tate and Peggy Tate; his sister-in-law, Crystal Tate Reed; numerous nieces and nephews and their families; and many cousins. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Gertrude Brown; his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Loop and her husband Richard, Wilmer Brown and his wife Pam, Roxanne Yanetsky, John Brown and his wife Lisa and Michele Kmetz and her husband Brenden; and his pet dog, Baby Girl Gemma. In addition to his parents, Moe was predeceased by his brothers and sister, Robert Dean Tate, Donald "Eggo" Tate, James V. Tate, Gary Ray "Nate" Tate and Sally Rae Tate; and his father-in-law, Wilmer Brown. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. Thursday until 1 p.m., the hour of services, at BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Robert Kruel officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. John's Union Church, 170 Hecla Road, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666, in memory of John Dale "Moe" Tate. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.