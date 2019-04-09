Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
John D. Wicinas


1971 - 02
John D. Wicinas Obituary
John D. Wicinas, born Feb. 24, 1971, and died suddenly and peacefully at home Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was the dear son of John Wicinas, who preceded him in death, and Janice (Zebner) Wicinas. He was also preceded in death by uncles, Dennis J. Zebner and David A. Zebner. He is survived by his sister, June D. Beighley and her husband, Patrick; nephew, Brian; and niece, Alexandra; uncle, Edward Zebner and his wife, Janet; brother, Bruce Wicinas and his wife, Noriko; and nieces, Tami and Kay; brother, David Wicinas and his wife, Pamela; and nieces, Lark and Linden. Beloved friend, teacher and Hero of the People, John was a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University with bachelor of arts degrees in world literature and history, minor in philosophy, master of science in agricultural economics, and master of arts in English from Brown University, Fulbright Scholar to Lithuania, professor "JD" History and English at Westmoreland County Community College, brother of Delta Chi fraternity, Pugilist, thespian, scholar, economist, writer, raconteur and gentleman. "No man is a failure who has friends." - It's a Wonderful Life.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 9 to Apr. 18, 2019
