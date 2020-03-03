|
|
John "Jack" Druga Jr., 94, of North Huntingdon, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born Jan. 11, 1926, in Duquesne, a son of the late John and Susan (Homol) Druga. Prior to his retirement, Jack was a production coordinator for Westinghouse and a veteran of the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Agnes Parish, Emerald Club, a lifetime member of the VFW Post 781 and belonged to two bowling leagues. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Mary Druga; brother, Edward Druga; and sister, Agnes Druga. He is survived by his son, Larry Druga and his wife, Cindy; daughters, Christine Garlow and her husband, Richard, and Barbara Eager and her husband, Jack; grandchildren, Michael Garlow, Lynn Eager, Aaron Eager, Miranda Druga and Camden Druga; and great-grandchild, Mackenzie Garlow. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Agnes Church with Msgr. Paul Fitzmaurice officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.