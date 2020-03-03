Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church

John Druga Jr.


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Druga Jr. Obituary
John "Jack" Druga Jr., 94, of North Huntingdon, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born Jan. 11, 1926, in Duquesne, a son of the late John and Susan (Homol) Druga. Prior to his retirement, Jack was a production coordinator for Westinghouse and a veteran of the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Agnes Parish, Emerald Club, a lifetime member of the VFW Post 781 and belonged to two bowling leagues. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Mary Druga; brother, Edward Druga; and sister, Agnes Druga. He is survived by his son, Larry Druga and his wife, Cindy; daughters, Christine Garlow and her husband, Richard, and Barbara Eager and her husband, Jack; grandchildren, Michael Garlow, Lynn Eager, Aaron Eager, Miranda Druga and Camden Druga; and great-grandchild, Mackenzie Garlow. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Agnes Church with Msgr. Paul Fitzmaurice officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -