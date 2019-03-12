John Dutka, 83, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at home. He was born May 31, 1935, in Braddock, a son of the late Alexander and Catherine (Senkow) Dutka. John was retired from U.S. Steel, Homestead Works, with 31 years of service. He was an active member of Calvary Church, North Huntingdon, and was one of the church's founding members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Olga Prascsak, Alexander Dutka, Walter Dutka, Helen Priatko and Joseph Dutka. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Wislocky) Dutka; his children, Gary Dutka and his wife, Suzanne, of Texas, Stephen Dutka, of Claridge, Sharon Kaufman and her husband, Paul, of North Huntingdon, and Wendy Englund and her husband, Bob, of Virginia; his grandchildren, Chad Hughes, Kelly Dowdrick, Harley, Sierra, Brett and Tanner Hughes, Aaron and Adam Dutka and Nolan, Marina and Brendon Englund; his sister, Rose Marie Estrella, of Florida; also a brother-in-law, Bill Priatko, sisters-in-law, Dorothy Dutka and Virginia McGechie; and nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, PA 724-863-1200. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Church, 8653 Pennsylvania Ave., North Huntingdon, with interment following at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Calvary Church. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019